Have you seen the ring around the sun?

By Staff Reporter - 07 January 2019 - 14:59
A ring has formed around the sun.
While several provinces‚ including Mpumalanga‚ Gauteng‚ the Free State and North West are experiencing cloudy conditions on Monday‚ residents of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have reported something rather peculiar in their clear blue skies.

The SA Weather Service has sent out a message explaining what the ring seen around the sun is believed to be.

"This phenomena is called a halo‚ which is produced by the refraction of light by ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere‚" the weather service said.

