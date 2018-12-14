WATCH | I was at 'breaking point': Ashwin Willemse

Former Springbok rugby player Ashwin Willemse says he walked off the SuperSport set in May 2018 after being brought to “breaking point”‚ and is ready to explain to the SA Human Rights Commission what led him to that point.

“I reached a breaking point. The camel’s back was broken. I made a statement where I articulated what I believe is happening to me by the conduct of these two individuals‚ Nick [Mallett] and Naas [Botha]‚” Willemse told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“They infringed my dignity and that’s what I am going to argue… hopefully the process at the human rights commission can affirm that.”

In a wide-ranging interview‚ Willemse talks of his shock when he found out about an email from Mallet about himself that was sent behind his back.