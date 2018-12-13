'Fixer' in Pete Mihalik murder case guns for video evidence

The prosecution in the advocate Pete Mihalik murder case is butting heads with the suspected "fixer" over video footage evidence.

Cape Town taxi boss Vuyile Maliti, 35, appeared in the city's magistrate's court on Thursday alongside alleged hitmen Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo – both from KwaZulu-Natal – to apply for bail. They are facing an array of charges including murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Mihalik was shot dead while dropping off his children at school in Green Point, Cape Town, in October. The police anti-gang unit arrested Biyela and Khumalo hours after the shooting while Maliti handed himself over days later. Well-placed sources maintain that Maliti sourced Biyela and Khumalo to carry out the hit.