Shack fire sweeps through Alexandra

By Nico Gous - 06 December 2018 - 18:47
A shack fire broke out at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Twitter/@crimeairnetwork

The fire is on the corner of London Road and 18th Avenue. No deaths have yet been reported.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said they have three fire trucks on scene.

“We can’t say how many shacks for now.”

This is a developing story.

