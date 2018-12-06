Shack fire sweeps through Alexandra
A shack fire broke out at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
The fire is on the corner of London Road and 18th Avenue. No deaths have yet been reported.
Let’s pray for #Alexandra #Alexfire pic.twitter.com/1gQJVocHoW— Katlego (@Kat_let_g0) December 6, 2018
Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said they have three fire trucks on scene.
“We can’t say how many shacks for now.”
This is a developing story.
Homes are burning in Alex on London road where the fuck is the fire department pic.twitter.com/EGxmCAuU0b— unclemahlatse (@Mr_Morwatshehla) December 6, 2018
There is a huge fire at Alex - London road. #Alexfire #Firefighters help— Zanele (@MissZee_lacoste) December 6, 2018