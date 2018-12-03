WATCH | Gunshots and car crashes - chaos ensues at funeral of alleged robber
The funeral of an alleged house robber in Montclair, Durban, on Saturday was punctuated by car crashes and gunshots.
The alleged robber was shot dead by a security guard on Durban's Bluff last week.
The video starts with a car screeching before smashing into another car. Gunshots are then heard in the background.
The video ends with a car narrowly missing people on the side of the road as it speeds towards them before spinning around.