The Mandelas have welcomed new additions to their family after Mandla Mandela’s wife‚ Nosekeni Rabia Mandela‚ gave birth to twins.

The family said in a statement that they were delighted by their “new bundles of joy”.

“Mandela [their first born] is now a big brother‚ and Mvezo Komkhulu is about to hear the pitter-patter of little feet again. Our family is growing by 20 more fingers and 20 more toes.”

The twins were born in Cape Town and their mother is believed to be doing well.

“What are little boys made of? Snips and snails. And puppy-dogs' tails. That's what little boys are made of. What are little girls made of? Sugar and spice. And all things nice. That's what little girls are made of‚” the statement read‚ suggesting that the twins are a boy and a girl.