Woolies confirms cameras monitor fitting room entrance areas

If you happen to spot a camera in the fitting rooms at Woolworths‚ don't be alarmed - they don't record you getting undressed in the cubicles.

The company told SowetanLIVE on Friday that it was standard practice for cameras to be positioned at the point of entry in their fitting rooms.

"These cameras are there to check that the correct service procedures are being followed‚" the company said in a statement.

"They are fixed cameras that can’t rotate‚ and are positioned to only view the point of entry into the fitting rooms. There is no visibility into the cubicles or even the passage between the cubicles‚" the company added.