Eskom drops axe on executives in effort to trim costs

Embattled power utility Eskom has announced that it would be retrenching some its executives in an effort to enhance operational and cost efficiencies.

The power utility has Eskom has about 25 executives and more than 400 senior and general managers.

The state-owned utility said in a statement released on Wednesday that “despite its efforts to curb expenditure, Eskom’s operating costs have continued to increase dramatically while output has remained largely unchanged”.

“Eskom's board of directors has decided to review the company’s organisational design to enhance operational and cost efficiencies. The board has approved a section 189 process for its executive structure [F bands]. Only members of the executive structure will be impacted,” read the statement.