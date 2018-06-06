Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has poured cold water on allegations that she is the puppet-master in a multi-million rand corruption saga‚ calling the claims “garbage”.

The Democratic Alliance has asked KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu to suspend Dube-Ncube pending an investigation into the party’s claims that she influenced the awarding of contracts and tenders in the Nkandla and Mthonjaneni municipalities.

Sibusiso Justin Ncube‚ her husband‚ is a director of communications company Brand Partners and allegedly raked in millions in contracts and tenders.

“In fact‚ what we are witnessing is a classic case of a slowly but surely dying Democratic Alliance believing in its own delusions‚” the MEC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In their obsession and an act of desperation to defame us‚ especially taking the context and the timing‚ the DA has served nobody‚ other than being mercenaries of their handlers and purveyors of fake news that is inaccurate‚ out of context and devoid of any real facts‚” she added‚ referring to the party as the "Desperate Alliance".