'Desperate Alliance' purveyors of fake news‚ says fingered MEC
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has poured cold water on allegations that she is the puppet-master in a multi-million rand corruption saga‚ calling the claims “garbage”.
The Democratic Alliance has asked KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu to suspend Dube-Ncube pending an investigation into the party’s claims that she influenced the awarding of contracts and tenders in the Nkandla and Mthonjaneni municipalities.
Sibusiso Justin Ncube‚ her husband‚ is a director of communications company Brand Partners and allegedly raked in millions in contracts and tenders.
“In fact‚ what we are witnessing is a classic case of a slowly but surely dying Democratic Alliance believing in its own delusions‚” the MEC said in a statement on Wednesday.
“In their obsession and an act of desperation to defame us‚ especially taking the context and the timing‚ the DA has served nobody‚ other than being mercenaries of their handlers and purveyors of fake news that is inaccurate‚ out of context and devoid of any real facts‚” she added‚ referring to the party as the "Desperate Alliance".
She said that the DA’s dossier of evidence was incomplete and hastily compiled‚ all in an effort to disrupt the looming ANC provincial elective conference set to be held from Friday until Sunday.
“We note with concern‚ anger and disbelief‚ the relentless efforts to drag my name and that of the department into the private affairs of my husband who is a long standing and reputable businessman‚” she said.
“Any allegations of corruption or irregularities are viewed in a serious light and must be investigated without fear or favour and regardless of who is involved and if wrongdoing is proven‚ appropriate actions and sanctions should be taken‚” Dube-Ncube added.
Ncube‚ via Brand Partners‚ was awarded a communications tender at the Nkandla municipality in December 2017‚ worth in excess of R7.5-million.
This‚ the DA said‚ was in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and the Supply Chain Management Regulations Act‚ therefore making the deal unlawful.
The DA also outlined three other charges of corruption related to the appointment of two municipal managers in the Mthonjaneni district and Nkandla district and the subsequent awarding of a communications tender to Brand Partners in Nkandla.