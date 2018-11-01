Gauteng is the only province to achieve a clean audit

The Gauteng is the only province in the country to have received a clean audit from the Auditor General. The honour had been in the past shared with the Democratic Alliance led Western Cape provincial government.

This year however AG Kimmy Makwetu’s office declared that the ANC led Gauteng government had managed a 100 percent unqualified audit for the third year in a row.

Speaking after a meeting with Makwetu and MEC for Finance in Gauteng the province’s Premier David Makhura said this shows that the province’s government is committed managing public finances properly.

This is “an indication of the commitment made to ensure that public finances are managed well and that all costs incurred are accounted for. It is of utmost importance to ensure that all resources are used towards improving the quality of life of the people of Gauteng,” Makhura said.

He further thanked public servants “for managing public finances efficiently and ensuring that we achieve this outcome.”

The official announcement of the 2017/2018 financial year audits will be done by the Auditor General Makwetu on the 21st of this month. ​