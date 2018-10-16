Power cuts shut down matric computer exams.

The first day of the 2018 National Senior Certificate examinations on Monday were delayed in four provinces because of power cuts.

There were about 37340 candidates who sat for the first practical examinations in computer applications technology (CAT).

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said everything went fine except for power cuts that affected computers in Limpopo, North West, Northern Cape and Western Cape.

“We had to move the pupils to other places which delayed the exams and saw them finishing in the afternoon. However, we have requested Eskom and municipalities to keep electricity stable due to the impact on exams. There should, however, be no problems with next week's papers because they are not practical subjects that need technology which needs power supply,” Mhlanga said.