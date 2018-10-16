Power cuts shut down matric computer exams
The first day of the 2018 National Senior Certificate examinations on Monday were delayed in four provinces because of power cuts.
There were about 37340 candidates who sat for the first practical examinations in computer applications technology (CAT).
Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said everything went fine except for power cuts that affected computers in Limpopo, North West, Northern Cape and Western Cape.
“We had to move the pupils to other places which delayed the exams and saw them finishing in the afternoon. However, we have requested Eskom and municipalities to keep electricity stable due to the impact on exams. There should, however, be no problems with next week's papers because they are not practical subjects that need technology which needs power supply,” Mhlanga said.
On Tuesday, 4170 candidates will write their examinations for Information technology.
The 2018 NSC final examinations will get off to a full start on Monday with the non-official languages.
A total of 796 542 candidates will sit for their matric examinations. The exams will extend over five-and-a-half weeks.
Mhlanga said a total of 147 NSC question papers have been set, internally moderated by the department and approved by Umalusi. The question papers have been adapted for the blind and deaf candidates.
Brailling of question papers for the blind and enlargement of font sizes for the partially sighted has also been completed. Printing and packing of the question papers by the provincial education departments is at an advanced stage.