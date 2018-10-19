The commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service heard on Friday that the institution’s leadership has been left “broken and unstable”.

In his opening statements to the inquiry‚ acting commissioner Mark Kingon said the executive leadership at the revenue collector had been “wrecked by division and mistrust”.

He said Sars was facing various challenges‚ among them: its IT infrastructure “deteriorated out of neglect over four-and-a-half years”; low employee morale; and leaks of information from within the organisation.