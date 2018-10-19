South Africa

Sars needs visionary leadership after being broken by scandal - Kingon

By Amil Umraw - 19 October 2018 - 11:33
Mark Kingon reappointed as acting commissioner of the SA Revenue Service.
Mark Kingon reappointed as acting commissioner of the SA Revenue Service.
Image: SUPPLIED

The commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service heard on Friday that the institution’s leadership has been left “broken and unstable”.

In his opening statements to the inquiry‚ acting commissioner Mark Kingon said the executive leadership at the revenue collector had been “wrecked by division and mistrust”.

He said Sars was facing various challenges‚ among them: its IT infrastructure “deteriorated out of neglect over four-and-a-half years”; low employee morale; and leaks of information from within the organisation.

Former Sars COO could find ‘no value’ in work done by Gartner

Former Sars COO Barry Hore has slammed a report by global consultancy firm Gartner.
News
23 hours ago

“We were previously in the media for the right reasons. But to be in the media for non-issues‚ for non-core issues‚ that was the huge challenge. If ever Sars had to contend with weak leadership‚ blemished integrity… I don’t think we’ve ever experienced a moment like we are in today. Having our credibility and our effectiveness under question in the public domain is severely damaging‚” he said.

“The situation continues to be uncertain‚ tumultuous… Our executive leadership is broken and unstable and wrecked by division and mistrust. We need visionary leadership at this time.”

Kingon‚ who was appointed in March this year by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ became emotional during his testimony. He apologised to taxpayers‚ Sars stakeholders and government for “falling short of the high standards of performance we have always set for ourselves”.

His testimony is continuing.

READ MORE:

Fire Moyane now, Nugent tells Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa must fire suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane immediately
News
2 days ago

Inquiry hears of 'institutionalised chaos' at Sars

“Institutionalised chaos” may be the cause of a lack of strategy implementation in the Sars’ IT division.
News
2 days ago

The Moyane ultimatum: Cyril gets tough on SARS firing call

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given Tom Moyane until next week Friday to comment on an interim report by Judge Robert Nugent recommending that the ...
News
2 days ago

Managers slam global firm’s role in Sars’ IT modernisation programme

Now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane appointed Gartner to assess Sars’ IT system and strategy.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
Prince Harry and Meghan expecting baby
X