Attempted cable theft causes power outage in Pretoria

Technicians are on site attending to damaged cables that resulted in a power failure in Irene and Doornkloof‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Friday.

"Residents alerted the city this morning at around 2am about the outage affecting the areas‚” said the City of Tshwane in a statement.

“It is estimated that the repairs will be completed and power supply fully restored before 10pm.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and wish to plead with the affected customers to allow the city’s technicians to effect repairs unhindered to the ravaged wires transmitting electricity."

Residents were cautioned that all electrical points should be treated as live at all times.