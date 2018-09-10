Gordhan maintains he removed the board because they failed to take action over evidence of multibillion-rand state capture at Transnet uncovered by a Werksmans investigation.

“Once one accepts that there was good reason to dismiss this particular individual‚ we submit discrimination doesn’t even come to the fore‚” Cassim argued on Monday.

Cassim went on to state that if a black employee assaulted his employer‚ he could then be dismissed because of his conduct – not because of his race but “because of the reasons he gave me why he behaved badly”.

He went on argue that claims of racism were “fashionable‚ My Lord‚ it’s an easy answer and very commonly used”‚ but stressed there was no evidence that Gordhan was a racist.

Cassim argued that Gordhan was acting in the public interest when he took action against Radebe‚ who he strongly suggested was responsible for “wasting” R27-million on an MSN investigation that was essentially a “rehash” of the 2017 Werksmans Attorneys report.

Gordhan said evidence contained in that report made it clear there were grounds for further investigation of several former and current Transnet officials in relation to the 1 064 locomotives deals.