Bonang Matheba loses her cool

For more than a decade Bonang Matheba has tackled social media trolls with grace and a firm "kill them with a smile and silence" policy, but it seems like the tide has turned.

On Tuesday night Mzansi was introduced to a new side of Queen B as she went into super saiyan mode.

With over five million followers on both Twitter and Instagram, Bonang is one of the most followed celebrities in Mzansi.

But along with the massive amount of love she gets, B also receives equal amounts of criticism and hate.

Even though several other celebs have long since adopted a zero tolerance approach to trolls, Bonang has been known to 'block and move on'.

She has even been nicknamed 'Blockang' on the Twitter streets. However, that strategy seems to be a thing of the past because over the past month or so Bonang has been clapping back pretty hard at some of the hate hurled at her.

On Tuesday night things reached a boiling point as Bonang and blogger Phil Mphela went head-to-head in an explosive twar.

It all started after Phil shared his opinions over reports that Bonang is allegedly taking legal action against Sunday World over a 'tax fraud' article.

Exhibit A.