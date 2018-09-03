'I'm not bothered by being called gay‚' says AKA in response to shirtless snaps
Another weekend another crazy story for tweeps to be invested in - this time Twitter was left in a spiral of confusion as pictures of a shirtless AKA "touching" another shirtless man surfaced from one of the clubs he performed at.
The images apparently equated to AKA being gay. Sigh.
The rapper set the record straight.
The snaps‚ which quickly went viral after they were shared by a parody account called Mr. Naidoo - The Spice King‚ showed AKA in nothing but white underwear.
The account also happens to be the very same account that dragged Phil Mphela to filth in the Bonang versus Phil Mphela twar.
"Mr Naidoo" also came for AKA on Friday and threatened to leak some "incriminating" info about DJ Zinhle.
According to this Mr Naidoo guy‚ the AKA pictures plus his new blonde hair means he is "coming out of the closet." Double sigh.
Your fav rapper. That explains the new hairstyle 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Coming out vibes 👌— Mr. Naidoo - The Spice King (@naidoorsa) September 1, 2018
The white gay guy is some filthy rich property developer. The guy is so rich, he buys Ferraris for the boys he sleeps with just like the late Bret Keble. I wonder how much did he pay AKA for 🍑 pic.twitter.com/OOJXGQHhCP
Your fav rapper. That explains the new hairstyle 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Coming out vibes 👌— Mr. Naidoo - The Spice King (@naidoorsa) September 1, 2018
The white gay guy is some filthy rich property developer. The guy is so rich, he buys Ferraris for the boys he sleeps with just like the late Bret Keble. I wonder how much did he pay AKA for 🍑 pic.twitter.com/OOJXGQHhCP
The authenticity of the snaps has since been questioned not only by the megacy but by AKA himself. The rapper came out to dismiss the pictures saying people who are saying he stripped down to his underwear at a club were reaching.
AKA implied that there was foul play with the viral snaps. He said if they were real there would be more snaps of him in the same situation popping up because he's too famous for people to ignore that kind of scene.
He also mentioned that he ain't bothered by people calling him "gay".
So wait .... I got naked down to my underwear at Blue Room the other night??? 😂😂😂😂😂 ... y’all reaching.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 2, 2018
I’m not bothered by being called “gay” ... what I am bothered by is that you guys think Im so lit I would take my pants off in a club after a show 😂😂😂😂😂😂— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 2, 2018
😂😂😂😂 trust me famo. I’m too famous to take my pants off in a public place and not have someone take a picture of it. https://t.co/5VVbnholM6— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 2, 2018
However‚ he didn't deny that he had taken his shirt off when his fans asked‚ instead explaining that it wasn't a new thing.
"Because in Pretoria we drink Brandewyn and take our shirts off in the club and sing songs about die Blou Bul... that’s why‚" wrote AKA.
Because in Pretoria we drink Brandewyn and take our shirts off in the club and sing songs about die Blou Bul ... that’s why. 🤘🏽 https://t.co/qHjljjEWJ8— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 2, 2018
In other news‚ AKA also has an app now. He said an announcement video that that's where the megacy can find out all they wanna know about him. The app will apparently have exclusive content‚ but he'll still be active on Twitter.
That may be the place to get the real answers around the shirtless snaps.
Just saying...
Ya'll ready? You’re about to get even more up-close and personal with THE MEGACY! Introducing the #AKABeamWorld app powered by Vodacom, geared for you! A first of its kind and a personal invitation into my life, this is a space for my fans to enjoy never-before-seen footage of my life, career, family and everything! WELCOME TO MY WORLD 🌎🔴 Join the circle if you haven’t already for TOTAL exclusivity before anybody else! I’m talking first-to-know behind-the-scenes, family, entertainment and all things SUPA MEGA! My world is now OUR world! @vodacom 🔴