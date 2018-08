In Greece 🇬🇷, they paint their homes blue and white every year as a spiritual ritual (apparently this is government funded) | EXPLORING | #DWYachtWeek #DanielWellington | DanielWellington x The Yacht Week | @danielwellington

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on Aug 28, 2018 at 1:29am PDT