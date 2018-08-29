Bobby Motaung bribe suspects previously convicted of murder, theft

The Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday heard that two men facing charges of extortion were previously convicted for murder and theft, respectively.

This came out during the bail application of Peter Moutlane, 51, and Mpho Mphahlele, 33. They are charged with extortion after they attempted to solicit a R600 000 bribe from Bobby Motaung, the Kaizer Chiefs general manager on August 13.

Captain Ayanda Plaatjie from the Hawks’ serious corruption investigating unit told the court that the menwere previously convicted for crimes committed in 2001 and 2011. Plaatjie, who has been with the elite investigating unit for eight years, told the court that this was one of the reasons he opposed bail.

He said: “The first applicant [Moutlane] was convicted of murder in 2001 and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was also sentenced to four years for being in illegal possession of a firearm and three years for illegal possession of ammunition. Applicant number two [Mphahlele] was convicted to six years for theft and being in presumed possession of stolen property.”

The accused failed attempt to solicit a bribe from Motaung came after they had pretended to be senior Hawks officials and promised to make Motaung's withdrawn fraud matter disappear. The court has adjourned for lunch and the bail hearing continues.