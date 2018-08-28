Pair in court for soliciting bribe from Bobby Motaung

Two men aged 33 and 51 will on Tuesday appear in the Wynburg Magistrate’s Court to apply for bail on charges of corruption and extortion.

Mpho Mphahlele and Peter Moutlane are accused of corruption after they allegedly pretended to be Hawks' senior officials and attempted to solicit a R600 000 bribe from Bobby Motaung, the Kaizer Chiefs general manager.

The pair were arrested three weeks ago.

The charges had since been withdrawn against a third man who could not be linked to the alleged crime.

The three men were arrested at the Premier Hotel in Midrand where they had gone to collect R300 000, the sum they had requested from the businessman.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuho Mulamu said the arrests were as a result of a tip-off.

“One of them called the businessman and claimed to be a major-general in our unit. He initially demanded close to R500 000 to make the case disappear and halt investigations against the businessman. He [the businessman] contacted us and made us aware of their attempts,” Mulamu said.