Suspects accused of bribing top soccer boss to apply for bail

The bail application of two men nabbed while trying to bribe a well-known soccer boss is expected to resume on Wednesday in the Wynburg Regional Court.

Mpho Mphahlele, 33, and Peter Moutlane, 51, face charges of corruption and extortion after they posed as senior Hawks officials in an attempt to solicit a R600 000 bribe from Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung.

Their lawyer, advocate Eric Mosehane, told the court on Tuesday that he had received information from the Hawks pertaining to his clients’ profiles but needed to verify it before commencing with an application for bail.