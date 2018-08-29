Suspects accused of bribing top soccer boss to apply for bail
The bail application of two men nabbed while trying to bribe a well-known soccer boss is expected to resume on Wednesday in the Wynburg Regional Court.
Mpho Mphahlele, 33, and Peter Moutlane, 51, face charges of corruption and extortion after they posed as senior Hawks officials in an attempt to solicit a R600 000 bribe from Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung.
Their lawyer, advocate Eric Mosehane, told the court on Tuesday that he had received information from the Hawks pertaining to his clients’ profiles but needed to verify it before commencing with an application for bail.
“I am making a humble request to the court to roll over the matter to tomorrow [Wednesday] so I can verify the information I have received. I am afraid my clients’ bail application cannot proceed without checking whether what I have received is accurate,” Mosehane told the court on Tuesday.
They were arrested three weeks ago at the Premier Hotel in Midrand where they had gone to collect R300 000, part of the requested bribe, from the soccer boss. A third suspect had charges against him withdrawn because he could not be linked to the alleged crime.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuho Mulamu said the police acted on a tip-off to effect the arrests. “One of them called the businessman [soccer boss] and claimed to be a major-general in our unit. He initially demanded close to half-a-million rand to make the case disappear and halt [the] investigations."
Mulamu said the soccer boss contacted the police to make them aware of the suspects posing as Hawks officials.