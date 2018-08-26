The Rhino 9 team has been continuing to make significant strides in its war against crime involving endangered animal species with the arrest of 28 suspects in the past few days.

Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said the team had also recovered the remains of known endangered species as well as vehicle and an unlicensed firearm.

“The 28 suspects were nabbed during intelligence-driven operations in which 16 were apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal‚ eight in Mpumalanga and in Limpopo four were detained. During the arrests the team seized a pangolin‚ two elephant tusks‚ game meat‚ a vehicle and an unlicensed firearm (rifle) and ammunition as well as other items that could be used for the killing of wild animals‚” Mogale said.