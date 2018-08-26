28 suspects nabbed with remains of endangered animals
The Rhino 9 team has been continuing to make significant strides in its war against crime involving endangered animal species with the arrest of 28 suspects in the past few days.
Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said the team had also recovered the remains of known endangered species as well as vehicle and an unlicensed firearm.
“The 28 suspects were nabbed during intelligence-driven operations in which 16 were apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal‚ eight in Mpumalanga and in Limpopo four were detained. During the arrests the team seized a pangolin‚ two elephant tusks‚ game meat‚ a vehicle and an unlicensed firearm (rifle) and ammunition as well as other items that could be used for the killing of wild animals‚” Mogale said.
The suspects had all appeared in courts in the various provinces and their cases had been postponed for further investigations while they remained in custody‚ Mogale added.
“They face charges relating to immigration transgressions‚ possession of suspected stolen property‚ unlawful possession of firearm‚ unlawful possession of ammunition‚ possession of dangerous weapon/s‚ trespassing‚ hunting a wild animal without a permit‚ possession of game meat and possession of endangered species.”
The Rhino 9 team comprises of various government departments including members from various disciplines of the South African Police Service‚ Customs and Excise‚ the South African National Defence Force‚ Ezemvelo and SANParks Game Rangers.