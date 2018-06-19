Woman robbed by Facebook lover

The South African Police Service has warned members of the public to exercise caution when engaging in love affairs through social network platforms.

A Limpopo woman in Tzaneen was allegedly robbed of her vehicle by a Facebook love interest she had only met once.

Police say the incident took place at Tzaneen Lifestyle Centre, a shopping complex, on Sunday.

It is alleged that the victim from Mbekwana village outside Tzaneen, met the suspect, who introduced himself as Brian Mabasa, through the social media platform. The man claimed to be employed by a hospital in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesman Colonel Ngoepe told Sowetan that the pair decided to meet face to face over the weekend after three months of online chatting.