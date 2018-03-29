Take your love to cloud nine with an app

Cheaters' lives changed the day cellphones were invented. Suddenly, the missus could call at any given moment.

Then there was the advent of Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and a host of other apps that changed our romantic relationships forever.

Making friends with your ex or uploading a profile pic other than your significant other has caused break ups.

Fast forward to 2018 and there's hundreds of apps that can now be downloaded to help nurture relationships.

So just what are some of these apps and what do they do?

The Instant Chemistry Compatibility Kit are for those second guessing if they made the right choice in choosing a partner. It offers two biological tests, one that measures the current satisfaction with the relationship, and the other examining the long-term chemistry.