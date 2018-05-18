The so-called “Cato Manor death squad” police officers are now free to return to work as their suspensions have been lifted.

The 29 police officers‚ including the former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Major-General Johan Booysen‚ have been accused of 70 crimes‚ including the murders of 28 people‚ some of them suspected criminals.

The officers‚ from Cato Manor‚ Durban‚ were labelled a “hit squad” for their alleged role in more than two dozen deaths. The policemen were arrested and served with suspension notices in 2012.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that the group was no longer suspended.

National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams last year reinstated the charges despite a decision by the high court to drop them.

They allegedly killed these suspects and planted weapons to create the impression that the killings were justified.

They are next expected to appear in court in September.