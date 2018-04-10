Court postpones SARS bugging case

Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane and his disgraced second in command Jonas Makwakwa are the first and second witnesses in the case against former executives Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg.

This is according to the indictment that was served on the three yesterday. They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges related to the alleged bugging of National Prosecuting Authority offices in 2007.

The matter was postponed to June as the trio have been permitted by the NPA to make representations on the matter by the end of this month.

It has been alleged that the charges against the three, particularly Pillay, were politically motivated to ensure that he does not return to the revenue service, now that Moyane has been suspended.