Gauteng will be the battleground for the future of South Africa‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Saturday‚ adding that what happens in this province in next year’s election will reverberate throughout the country.

Addressing the DA’s federal congress in Thswane‚ Maimane said the tide was turning in Gauteng.

“Seven years ago‚ we won in Midvaal. Two years ago‚ on the 3rd of August‚ we won in Joburg. And on that day we also won‚ right here‚ in Pretoria.

“Many people did not believe the ANC could lose‚ yet now they are learning what it’s like to be in opposition.

“What started as a ripple here‚ is building into a tsunami that will wash over this province and turn it blue‚” the DA leader said.

But he warned that it would not be easy and that the party was in “for the fight of our lives”.

“Our opponents are afraid of us. And we expect the election to be a tough and dirty fight.

“But when they go low‚ we’ll go high.

“When they are trying to buy votes with food parcels‚ we’ll be talking to voters about our plan for a better South Africa.

“While they are trying to intimidate us and threaten us‚ we’ll be out there winning the battle of ideas.

“And when they are dividing the people of this country‚ we will be uniting all South Africans – black‚ white‚ Indian and coloured‚” Maimane asserted.