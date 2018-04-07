Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed her condolences to the family and friends of former top South African diplomat George Nene‚ who died on Friday.

Nene was the chairperson of the South African Association of Former Ambassadors‚ South Africa’s first High Commissioner to Nigeria‚ former Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations in Geneva as well as a former deputy director- general of the department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO). Sisulu said Nene ranked among “the top diplomats the ANC and the Government of South Africa ever deployed across the world”.

“South Africans must celebrate the contribution Ambassador Nene made to the fight against apartheid and his role in the development of our relations with various countries across the world. We have lost one of our best diplomats at a time when we still need their experience and wisdom‚” she said in a statement.

Details of the memorial service and funeral for the former diplomat would be communicated during the week‚ Sisulu added.