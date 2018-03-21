DA to announce whether De Lille disciplinary hearing will be open to media

“My legal team put all our technical points and all our requests on the table and we put it in writing. So tomorrow the DA team will study that so that on Thursday there are not going to be further arguments‚ there will just be a conclusion on the technical issues.”

De Lille said the hearing is set down for Thursday and Friday but will depend on the DA’s decision on whether it will allow the media access to the hearing or not. She vowed to haul the party before court should it decline to grant the media access.

“We will see progress on Thursday because on Thursday we will know if they hearing will be open to the media. If they say no‚ there will be a delay‚” she said.

“I think we found we found each other today and the legal teams were able to share notes and put some of the concerns forward.”