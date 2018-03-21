'Human Rights Day a reminder that our freedom was never free'

Pass laws were a thorn in the flesh of African problems. It has reduced them to sub-humans.

This is according to Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) president Narious Moloto, who was speaking at the main Human Rights Day commemoration in Sharpeville today.

Moloto said pass laws were a pain that has to be challenged head on.

“The massacre has changed the course of history in this country,” he said.

“The liberation struggle has been paid through the blood of our brothers and sisters.”

Police shot mercilessly and killed 69 people and injured many other demonstrators who were protesting against the pass laws in Sharpeville on March 21, 1960.