A study conducted by the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has revealed that there is an improvement in race-related issues in the country‚ with 77% of black respondents saying they have not personally experienced racism.

The report - titled Race Relations in South Africa: Reasons for Hope 2018 - is based on a study released on Tuesday‚ ahead of the Human Rights Day.

It found that relations between South Africans of different races are mainly positive‚ with an overwhelming majority believing that “the different races need each other for progress and there should be equal opportunities for all”.

But Anthea Jeffery‚ author of the report and head of policy and research at IRR‚ said this did not mean South Africa could be complacent on the issue of race.