Arrows expect a fired-up Pirates

After their Nedbank Cup dreams were dashed by Cape Town City on Wednesday, Orlando Pirates will now solely concentrate on chasing the league title, starting with a tricky trip to Lamontville Golden Arrows tomorrow (8.15pm).

In the battle at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, the 10th-placed Arrows looking to intensify their drive to finish better than their eighth spot last season.

Abafana Bes'thende midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya feels beating Pirates would be a watershed in their mission.

"We have been inconsistent but I think a win against a team of Pirates' calibre is what we need going forward," Sibiya said.

He expects the Buccaneers to come guns blazing, saying Wednesday's cup elimination must have motivated them to fully focus on the league.

"I think they will be very dangerous, especially because of their disappointment in the Nedbank Cup. They are among the favourites to win the league and they have no reason to defend against us.

They must be motivated after they were knocked out [of the Cup] because they will now solely focus on the league."

Arrows' last game was their 2-2 draw away to Polokwane City a fortnight ago. They had two weeks to prepare for Pirates match. Sibiya agrees that the two-week hiatus might give them an advantage.

"We are fresh and ready. Having rested a bit might give us advantage. We also had a chance to watch them against City . so I can say we are well- equipped for the game," noted Sibiya, who has featured in 12 league matches and scored once this term.

The Nedbank Cup young player of the tournament last season has not lived up to expectations, after having a wonderful campaign the previous term where he made 25 league appearances, scoring twice and registering three assists.