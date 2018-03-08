After DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s announcement on Wednesday that Cape Town had been saved from Day Zero‚ you might have thought citizens would be celebrating. But far from it.

Members of the 157‚000-strong Water Shedding Western Cape Facebook group are frothing at the mouth over what they see as DA duplicity.

After the DA removed mayor Patricia de Lille from her role managing the drought crisis‚ Maimane stepped in on January 24‚ and just six weeks later announced that Day Zero had been defeated.

In the meantime water tariffs were sharply increased‚ leaving residents sceptical. Commenting on the Facebok page‚ Kaydin Davids said: “Only a politician can make an announcement that Day Zero will not happen in 2018 and receive applause from his colleagues and supporters. What an irresponsible and premature announcement.

“We are only in March 2018 with no guarantee of normal winter rains. And as a reward‚ Cape Town‚ for saving all that water (700 million litres per day)‚ you are being punished with a 500% increase in your water bill. Well done‚ City of Cape Town.”

Emma Brown ageed Maimane’s announcement was premature and irresponsible. “Water wasters will see this as a ‘go ahead as usual’. But we still need to save water with everything we’ve got‚ regardless of whether some numbnut cancelled Day Zero.

“We remain in trouble and cannot at all be nonchalant about the issue. We are not out of the woods.”