The president of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) Parks Tau has challenged councillors‚ mayors‚ city managers and other municipal roleplayers to make decisions to ensure a sustainable future for the energy of the country.

Tau told the Salga Energy Summit in Sandton that the debt owed by municipalities across the country‚ which ran into the billions of rand‚ needed a collective effort from the all spheres of government and all stakeholders.

Eskom told parliament this week that municipalities owe the power utility R30-billion‚ which placed a huge financial risk on the entity.

Tau said the summit was held at the right time‚ since governments‚ municipalities and companies across the globe were finding new ways of meeting their energy needs.