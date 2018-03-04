Soweto’s latest icon joins giants

The rise of Soweto Gold as one of the newest brands to come out of Mzansi’s largest township has led to the iconic landmark, Orlando towers, getting a facelift.

Soweto Gold, a lager which is brewed in Soweto, will have its colours blazoned on the western tower.

The cooling towers are what remains of the Orlando power station which was decommissioned in 1998.

The other tower currently features Vodacom branding.

During Sowetan’s visit to the towers this week, two painters were painstakingly working their magic applying Soweto Gold colours and artwork associated with the brand.

Though the work continues, so far one can see a soccer ball, a trumpet and a gold bar.

Ndumiso Madlala, founder of the Soweto Brewing Company, said he commissioned a young local artist to come up with the artwork.

“Basically [the artwork] showcases the day-to-day life of a typical Sowetan guy. It’s such a lovely artwork, it just shows you when you are in Soweto what a typical Soweto guy experiences in his daily life and, of course, at the background of that is Soweto Gold, a beer that was truly born ekasi, now taking South Africa by storm.”