Parents urged to help curb violence at Limpopo schools

The violence at schools in Limpopo in the past month has left one pupil dead and two others injured.

A 16-year-old pupil will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court today for attempted murder after a fellow pupil was shot on the school premises in the latest incident.

The victim, 18, was rushed to a local hospital where he is recovering.

Police Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 16-year-old got hold of his father's firearm and brought it to school.

"He then shot his fellow pupil, aged 18, during an alleged heated argument at the school premises. The incident took place at the toilets of Denga Tshivhase High School, which is situated at Phiphidi village in Thohoyandou."