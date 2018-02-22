Education team probes food poisoning claims at Ngqeleni school.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the children had been given viennas to eat when the problem started. "They were treated and discharged at St Barnabas Hospital in Ntlaza and the Nelson Mandela Academic and Mthatha Regional hospitals in Mthatha."

Meanwhile provincial education spokesman Mali Mtima said they had already instructed the service provider responsible for providing food for the hostel pupils to stop feeding them until an investigation has been conducted.