North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo‚ one Jacob Zuma's staunchest supporters‚ remained full of praise for the former head of state following his resignation.

Mahumapelo was part of a group that fiercely defended Zuma throughout his scandal-filled presidency.

On Thursday‚ Mahumapelo credited Zuma with successes ranging from turning around the economy‚ rural development‚ the fight against HIV/Aids and raising life expectancy.

Asked if Zuma owed South Africans an explanation for his relationship with the Gupta brothers‚ Mahumapelo said: “He doesn’t have to explain to you and me.

“But if he is called upon to do so‚ he has always said that he will cooperate with whatever agency enforces the rule of law.”