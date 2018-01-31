Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will face her latest battle for survival on Wednesday when she is expected to answer for R47-million in “irregular expenditure”‚ costing the city a clean audit.

The council will discuss a damning report by the auditor-general on Cape Town’s finances on the same day that councillors are expected to vote on the ANC’s motion of no-confidence against De Lille.

City of Cape Town spokesman Priya Reddy said the city’s administration viewed the findings “in a very serious light”.

The auditor-general’s report was based on the consolidated annual financial statements for 2016/2017‚ signed on September 29‚ 2017‚ by then-city manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ who has since resigned.