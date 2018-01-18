Government needs to invest more heavily in higher education space

Concerns about students not being selected for university studies despite good grades highlight a very important point.

The Department of Higher Education and the universities must take note of such grievances as this is an ongoing problem.

Building more universities will help ease the burden that many prospective students face when enrolling for further studies. Expanding investment in higher education will benefit the economy and communities at large.

An investment in public higher education is essential if the government is serious about fighting social and economic inequality.