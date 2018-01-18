Government needs to invest more heavily in higher education space
Concerns about students not being selected for university studies despite good grades highlight a very important point.
The Department of Higher Education and the universities must take note of such grievances as this is an ongoing problem.
Building more universities will help ease the burden that many prospective students face when enrolling for further studies. Expanding investment in higher education will benefit the economy and communities at large.
An investment in public higher education is essential if the government is serious about fighting social and economic inequality.
More state funding will help improve graduation rates, reduce undergraduate debt, improve academic experiences and - perhaps most importantly - produce more science, technology, engineering and mathematics degree graduates.
In turn, investing in these programmes will supply South African companies with a talented and skilled workforce that our country needs to compete - advancing our competitive edge nationally and internationally.
We need real leadership in higher education. Let's hope that this academic year sees government policy that invests more in colleges and universities. That's one investment that has guaranteed payoffs.
Shireen Lakhi,Mooi River