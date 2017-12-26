Jack‚ like thousands of other South Africans‚ is homeless. He makes a living as a car guard in Melville‚ Johannesburg. Today‚ I find him curled up in bed.

It’s just a few days before Christmas‚ early in the morning‚ and he is high. But he still manages to answer my questions with an intensity I find slightly disconcerting.

More than 200‚000 people are homeless in South Africa‚ according to a 2015 Statistics SA report‚ and 12 million children live in poverty. Unemployment is at an all-time high‚ now at more than 27%.

Jack‚ which is not his real name‚ is one of the many faces I see on my daily commute from my home in Randburg to the office in Parktown. For the past three years this dark corner of cement and brick under a bridge along Empire Road has been his home. About 15 others also stay here.

Jack doesn’t remember me. A few weeks ago I had shouted at him when he tried to wash my car window. I gave him R5 but did not want my windscreen scratched. I remembered seeing a flash of anger in his eyes before he accepted the coin and wandered off without thanks. I recognised him when I wandered into his home under the bridge.

The area is kept remarkably clean‚ and some form of family group has formed. They make decisions together‚ drive away the bad guys and keep it tidy.

“If it gets too dirty the cops will come. But if we stay clean here‚ we are okay.”

After dropping out of high school in Soweto in Grade 11‚ Jack made his way to the streets of Jozi in search of opportunity. Instead he found drugs‚ violence and a hope-crushing lack of work.

Earlier this year‚ he made a potentially life changing decision.

“You see‚ I want to go back to school. But I must do a three-month course first‚ and they want me to pay fees first. So I got some help and got a card with FNB. On good days I can make maybe R400‚ then I will put R200 in the bank.”

He hopes to soon be able to afford school fees‚ and return to finish his matric and study tourism.

He lives far from the headlines of ANC conferences and the squabbles of our leaders. But when the Democratic Alliance won the Johannesburg metro in last year’s local government election‚ Jack said he had hope.

“They said they would come and take all the homeless people and put them at shelters‚ and help them right. But they have failed.”

Never-ending hope