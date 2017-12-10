Spot different bird species in Soweto

Bird-watching isn't only for the rural countryside and for holidaymakers.

This is according to one Soweto bird-spotter Raymond Rampolokeng, who told Sowetan that township dwellers can spot fascinating bird species in an urban sprawl if they know where to look.

Known as Soweto's birdman, Rampolokeng is arguably the first and only bird tour guide in the township who has opened many locals' minds to the possibility of sightings of our urban feathered friends.

Rampolokeng was unemployed when he came into contact with the Wits Bird Club and Birdlife SA while volunteering at Soweto Mountain of Hope.

Armed with his binoculars, Rampolokeng, has been running Bay of Grace Tours, which offers bird-watching tours in the wetland areas of Soweto, including the Orlando and Moroka dams.

The 43-year-old is an avid conservationist who is passionate about spotting different species of birds across Soweto and Johannesburg.

He has been conducting tours since 2007 and started the tourism venture in anticipation of the influx of international tourists ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

"I identified a few sites in Soweto that contained conservation values and I identified them as places that reflect a rich history of Soweto," Rampolokeng said.