South Africa

Residents hit by tornado slowly getting back on their feet

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 13 December 2017 - 14:05
The damage caused by a tornado that hit Vaal Marina early on Monday evening. Image: Midvaal Municipality‏ via Twitter
The damage caused by a tornado that hit Vaal Marina early on Monday evening. Image: Midvaal Municipality‏ via Twitter

The mayor of Midvaal‚ Bongani Baloyi‚ on Tuesday said the Red Ants started rebuilding the shacks on Monday afternoon and would be done by Thursday.

“Most of the work has been done. Some residents have moved back to their homes. Those who are displaced have been accommodated at the hall.”

He said the municipality has been receiving donations to help the community get back on their feet.

“The donations include blankets‚ food and we are now waiting for gas stoves. People's lives are now getting back to normal."

About 565 shacks were destroyed in the tornado and 1‚000 people displaced and 31 people suffered minor injuries.

Nine injured in reported tornado in Delmas-Bapsfontein area

Nine people were injured in the Delmas and Bapsfontein area east of Johannesburg on Monday evening after what is claimed to have been a tornado ...
News
2 months ago

At least one dead and several injured as severe storms hit Joburg

A heavy storm swept through Johannesburg on Monday afternoon‚ leaving a trail of destruction.At least one person died and several others were injured ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
X