Murderous pair get life terms after reign of terror

Two killers who terrorised the community of Zandspruit, Johannesburg, were yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Nkosinathi Citizen Ngwenya, 26, and Nkosinathi Andile Nkomo, 30, broke into people's homes and also targeted parties, gambling areas and taverns.

Four people were killed between June and August 2016.

Ngwenya received life imprisonment for each of his four counts of murder while Nkomo got life imprisonment for each of his two counts of murder.

In addition to this, Ngwenya received 15 years for each of his 11 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and five years for attempted murder.

Nkomo received 15 years for each of his five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Both received five years on the count of contravening Section 3 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 (unlawful possession of a firearm), and three years for the count of contravening Section 4 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000 (unlawful possession of ammunition).

All sentences will run concurrently.

Judge Carla van Veenendal said a sentence should reflect the severity of the crime.

She added that what made the crimes more serious was that victims were accosted in places where they should feel safe.