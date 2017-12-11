More rain expected in Gauteng and surrounds
More rainfall is expected in Gauteng and neighbouring provinces for the rest of the week.
SA Weather Service forecaster Vanetia Phakula said temperatures were expected to pick up as the week progresses.
“We are expecting more rain for most of the week. On Tuesday we are expecting a 30% chance of rain in the central parts of the Free State and the North West province‚” Phakula said.
“Gauteng‚ Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal will also see a 30% chance‚ while the central parts of Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal are expecting a 60 % chance of rain.”
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents have been reported throughout the city as a result of the rainfall.
“However‚ we remain on high alert‚ monitoring all our low-lying areas‚ most especially our 189 informal settlements‚ which are mostly prone to flash floods when we have persistent rainfall like the one we are receiving now‚” Mulaudzi said.
“Motorists are encouraged to continue to drive with extra caution as most roads are wet and slippery and also advised to extend the safe following distance to avoid accidents. Young children must be monitored to stay away from river streams and dams to avoid drowning incidents during this holiday season.”
💦⚠ Flood Alert 💦 ⚠— Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) December 11, 2017
In the Joburg CBD the M1 North at the Double Decker Section is flooded - as a result traffic is heavily backed up on the M2 West from Benrose pic.twitter.com/7vkGSbY31P