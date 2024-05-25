Africa

Five killed after informal gold mine collapses in northern Kenya

By Reuters - 25 May 2024 - 13:23
An informal gold mine has collapsed in Kenya.
An informal gold mine has collapsed in Kenya.
Image: Sowetan

At least five people were killed and several others were missing after an informal gold mine collapsed in northern Kenya, officials and local media said.

The bodies of five miners have been recovered from the Hillo artisanal mine, and another three people were unaccounted for, regional commissioner Paul Rotich told Reuters by telephone late on Friday.

"Reports from rescuers, police and our chiefs suggest at (least) eight casual miners were inside the mining ground when the walls collapsed and buried them alive," Rotich said

Two injured miners were taken to hospital, Kenyan broadcaster NTV reported on Saturday morning.

"The place caved in because of the rains," Marsabit county commissioner David Saruni told NTV.

Hundreds of people have been killed in floods and landslides across the country after weeks of torrential rains.

Mining had continued despite authorities closing the mine near the Ethiopian border in March, after several people were killed in clashes between local communities over access to the area, Citizen TV reported. (Reporting by Noor Ali; Writing by Hereward Holland)

Illicit mining kingpin linked to 29 murders killed in Soweto: police

Police have fatally shot a man they identified as an illicit mining kingpin allegedly linked to 29 murders during a confrontation at his hideout in ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘We need help to rid our village of zama zamas’

Increasing levels of crimes and gun violence linked to illegal mining activities is what drove a Mpumalanga community to take the law into its hands ...
News
1 month ago

Primrose residents continue to battle against illegal mining

Residents have been struggling to get police to help them fight violence and crime in the community.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy