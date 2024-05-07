South Africa

Illicit mining kingpin linked to 29 murders killed in Soweto: police

By TimesLIVE - 07 May 2024 - 11:53
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, where 16 people were shot dead in July 2022. File photo.
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, where 16 people were shot dead in July 2022. File photo.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Police have fatally shot a man they identified as an illicit mining kingpin allegedly linked to 29 murders during a confrontation at his hideout in Soweto.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said he was traced by the national intervention unit to Jabulani in Soweto at the weekend.

The Lesotho national was wanted for murders related to zama-zamas at the Nomzamo tavern mass shooting and in Florida.

He was shot after resisting arrest and drawing a gun on police, she said.

The attack on patrons at Mdlalose’s tavern in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East in July 2022 left 16 people dead and seven injured after men armed with AK-47s and pistols opened fire. More than 130 spent AK-47 cartridges were found at the scene.

TimesLIVE

Illegal mining kingpins' properties to be auctioned off

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has attached 51 vehicles, seven houses and 16 bank accounts belonging to illegal mining kingpins.
News
1 month ago

Primrose residents continue to battle against illegal mining

Residents have been struggling to get police to help them fight violence and crime in the community.
News
3 weeks ago

‘We need help to rid our village of zama zamas’

Increasing levels of crimes and gun violence linked to illegal mining activities is what drove a Mpumalanga community to take the law into its hands ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

George building collapse leaves builders trapped
Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women