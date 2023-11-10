×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Uganda central banker sees progress in talks with World Bank over anti-gay law

By Andrea Shalal - 10 November 2023 - 10:50
The World Bank said it was continuing to engage in discussions with Ugandan authorities, but gave no further details. File photo.
The World Bank said it was continuing to engage in discussions with Ugandan authorities, but gave no further details. File photo.
Image: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Uganda has made good progress in talks with the World Bank over the country's anti-gay law, the country's central bank deputy governor said on Thursday.

The World Bank in August halted all new lending to Uganda over the country's anti-LGBTQ+ law, considered the harshest in the world. It punishes some same-sex acts with the death penalty.

Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, central banker Michael Atingi-Ego said that the World Bank statement had caused the country's currency to depreciate rapidly, although it later recovered.

He said the government has been speaking to the World Bank ever since to understand their concerns.

The World Bank said it was continuing to engage in discussions with Ugandan authorities, but gave no further details.

The multilateral development bank in August announced it was halting all new lending to the Ugandan government, saying the anti-gay law contradicted the bank's values. It said additional measures were needed to ensure projects were being implemented in line with the bank's environmental and social standards.

While he would not commit to there being a resolution by the end of the year, Atingi-Ego said the talks with the World Bank were making good progress.

He said previous lending from the World Bank was continuing, but the halt in new fund could become an issue over the longer-term if a path forward was not reached.

Uganda's Constitutional Court ast month took a first step toward hearing a challenge to the Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA), signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni in May

The court has overturned a previous similar law, and could do so again in this case, a source close to the Ugandan government said.

Reuters

Mauritius Supreme Court decriminalises same-sex relations

The Supreme Court of Mauritius has struck out a colonial-era law criminalising same-sex relations, bucking a trend seen elsewhere in Africa where ...
News
1 month ago

Nigeria's paramilitary raids birthday party for gay people, 76 arrested

Seventy-six people were arrested for attending a birthday party for gay people in northern Nigeria
News
2 weeks ago

Nigerian police raid gay wedding, arrest 67 people

Nigerian police raided a gay wedding, which is illegal in the country, in the southern city of Warri in Delta state and arrested 67 people, ...
News
2 months ago

Uganda charges 20-year-old with 'aggravated homosexuality' punishable by death

A 20-year-old man has become the first Ugandan to be charged with "aggravated homosexuality", an offence punishable by death under the country's ...
News
2 months ago

‘LGBTQ not welcome’ sign lands Eastern Cape shop owner in Equality Court

The South African Human Rights Commission has referred to the Equality Court a Gqeberha shop owner who displayed an anti-LGBTQ+ sign outside his ...
News
3 months ago

Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan lawmakers push for Uganda-style anti-gay law

More East African nations wage war on LGBTQ+ rights
News
4 months ago

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...