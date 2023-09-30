Six miners died after a ground collapse at Zimbabwe's Bay Horse mine in Chegutu, 100km west of the capital Harare, state television reported on Friday.
ZBC TV said six bodies had been retrieved from the mine by Friday night, while another 15 miners were still trapped underground and rescue efforts were under way.
The mine collapsed about 8am on Friday, trapping 34 miners underground. Though 13 miners managed to escape, 21 had remained trapped underground, ZBC reported.
Six dead, 15 trapped underground in Zimbabwe mine accident: state TV
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting
