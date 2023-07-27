×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Tunisia recovers 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast this year

By Tarek Amara - 27 July 2023 - 11:28
Migrants from Africa pictured next to the seashore at the Libyan-Tunisian border in Ras Ajdir, Libya, on July 23 2023. File image.
Migrants from Africa pictured next to the seashore at the Libyan-Tunisian border in Ras Ajdir, Libya, on July 23 2023. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed

The Tunisian coast guard recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from January 1 to July 20 this year, interior minister Kamel Feki said on Wednesday, marking an unprecedented number of victims off the country's coast.

The North African country faces a record wave of migration this year and frequent catastrophes of the sinking of boats of migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa heading to the Italian coast.

Tunisia replaced Libya as the region's main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

Feki told parliament that among 901 bodies found were 36 Tunisians and 267 foreigners, while identities of the rest were unknown.

Most of the boats carrying migrants depart from the coast of the southern city of Sfax.

Thousands of undocumented migrants have flocked to Sfax in recent months with the goal of setting off for Europe in boats run by human traffickers, leading to an unprecedented migration crisis for Tunisia.

About 75,065 boat migrants reached Italy by July 14 against 31,920 in the same period last year, official data showed. More than half left from Tunisia.

The EU and Tunisia signed a “strategic partnership” deal in July that includes combating human traffickers and tightening sea borders during a sharp increase in boats leaving the North African nation for Europe.

Reuters

African migrants forced out of Tunisia as racial tensions rise

Residents complained of disorderly behaviour by migrants and migrants complained of racist harassment.
News
2 weeks ago

At least 79 drown, hundreds missing in migrant shipwreck off Greece

At least 79 migrants drowned early on Wednesday and hundreds more were missing and feared dead after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in open ...
News
1 month ago

Border crossings top 10,000 daily as migrants seek US entry before Title 42 ends

Thousands of migrants are crossing into the United States this week before a new regulation takes effect that could bar most who cross illegally from ...
News
2 months ago

At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia: official

At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...