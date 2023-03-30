×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Kamala Harris wraps up Ghana visit, heads to Tanzania

By Francis Kokoroko and Nuzulack Dausen - 30 March 2023 - 12:13

US Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ghanaian women entrepreneurs on Wednesday to discuss economic empowerment and leadership before heading to Tanzania to continue her week-long African tour.

Harris is the latest US government figure to visit African countries, after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as Washington strives to counter-balance growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.

Since landing in Ghana on Sunday, Harris has met President Nana Akufo-Addo, participated in a state banquet, given a speech to young people about innovation and women's empowerment, and visited a 'slave castle' that was the last stop for thousands of Africans sold into the transatlantic slave trade.

She left Ghana and flew to the Tanzanian commercial capital,

Dar Es Salaam, where she was greeted by Vice President Philip Mpango. She will meet President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday.

On Friday, she will fly to Zambia, where she will meet President Hakainde Hichilema then leave on Saturday.

Reuters

Kamala Harris starts Africa tour in Ghana, announces security aid

The United States will provide $100m (R1.8bn) to Ghana and four other West African countries to help them deal with violent extremism and ...
News
2 days ago

Kamala Harris visits Ghana 'slave castle,' says 'history must be learnt '

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech to thousands of young Ghanaians on Tuesday in Accra on women's empowerment, and toured a coastal ...
News
1 day ago

Tethered together, Biden and Harris move towards 2024 re-election run

US Vice President Kamala Harris may not have won over America in her first two years in office, but she's staying put at President Joe Biden's side.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful